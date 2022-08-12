Friday Forecast: A hot start to the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday kicks off the weekend with hot, breezy and overall dry conditions. The heat will continue throughout the weekend, but humidity will start to creep back into the area on Saturday. A cold front will move through Sunday and will knock temperatures back into the 80s for the start of next week.

Friday will be another hot day across the 1011 region! High temperatures will reach the 90s to triple digits. Hottest temperatures will be seen out in the western half of the state. Mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds and breezy conditions will dominate throughout the day. Overall, it’ll be a dry but a few isolated showers are possible this evening in the northwestern counties. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the 60s and 70s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wind Speed & Gusts (KOLN)

Saturday will be a bit hotter and a bit more humid... high temperatures will mainly be in the 90s with a few areas reaching the triple digit heat. Hottest areas look to be along and south of the I-80 corridor. Since humidity levels will be a little higher on Saturday we could see heat index values from 98 to 102 degrees, mainly in the southeastern areas. The eastern half of the area will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and dry conditions throughout the day. However, the northwestern and north central areas could see a few isolated showers early in the morning and late in the evening. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday will bring another day in the 90s but also a cold front! The cold front will move through late Sunday and drop temperatures back into the 80s for next week. Rain chances return on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday but Monday looks like it’ll give us the best chance overall!

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

