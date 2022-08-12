Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s the last weekend for many students and staff before the start of a new school year. If you’re looking for something to do, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

James Arthur Vineyards Presents Yer Mom’s Comedy Show: Back To School Special

Is it a school night tonight? Not yet! Come out to JAV for a clean, custom comedy show for all you parents who are getting ready to send the kiddos back to into the classroom. This evening is just for you!

Friday 7-9 p.m.; $20 per person

Lincoln On The Streets Presents Jamey Johnson And Blackberry Smoke With Ella Langley

Jamey Johnson is coming to downtown Lincoln. Johnson is just as comfortable mopping up the tears on the bar room floor with an old Hank Williams-style ballad as he is tearing the roof off with a honky-tonk juggernaut. He will be joined by special guest Blackberry Smoke and Ella Langley.

Friday 7 p.m.; Tickets start at $56 with fees

Greater Tuna

Broadcasting from radio station OKKK (275 watts) its two broadcasters, Thurston Wheelis and Aries Struvie, introduce us to Texas’ third smallest town Tuna, Texas, where the Lions Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. The eclectic band of Tuna citizens-men, women, children and animals alike-are all portrayed by only two actors, make for a quick-changing, side-splitting, hilarious evening of theatre!

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; $10 Fri. & Sat., $5 Sun.

Mural Tour

LUX Gallery Director Katelyn Farneth will lead a walking tour of the murals and installations created during the 2021 EmergeLNK street art festival. Tours will last about 45 minutes and is roughly one-mile total distance. Tours will end at Jerusalen Bakery. Wear clothes and shoes that are appropriate for the weather!

Saturday 10:30 a.m.; Free

Frog Fest 8

The wait is over! Frog Fest is back! This year’s feature headliner is Dylan Scott, as well as performances by national artists Josh Abbott Band and Morgan Wade. You don’t want to miss the opening set by local performer Dylan Bloom. This is going to be a great evening of music!

Saturday 5 p.m.; Tickets start at $25 in advance of performance

