Keller, Prairiewolves begin preseason practice

Nebraska Wesleyan holds its first practice of the 2022 season, which is a milestone for head coach Brian Keller.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brian Keller’s wife had a message for him Thursday morning. She informed the Nebraska Wesleyan head coach that the Prairiewolves upcoming practice marked the start of his 40th season in coaching.

“Where has the time gone,” Keller said. “I love it. It gives me energy. This is the highlight of my day... its like recess for me.”

Keller, who’s entering his 27th season at NWU, is the program’s all-time wins leader.

The longtime head coach guided the Prairiewolves through a 2-hour, under-the-lights workout at Abel Stadium. Nebraska Wesleyan opens the season September 3rd against Eureka College.

