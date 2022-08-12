Keller, Prairiewolves begin preseason practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brian Keller’s wife had a message for him Thursday morning. She informed the Nebraska Wesleyan head coach that the Prairiewolves upcoming practice marked the start of his 40th season in coaching.

“Where has the time gone,” Keller said. “I love it. It gives me energy. This is the highlight of my day... its like recess for me.”

Keller, who’s entering his 27th season at NWU, is the program’s all-time wins leader.

The longtime head coach guided the Prairiewolves through a 2-hour, under-the-lights workout at Abel Stadium. Nebraska Wesleyan opens the season September 3rd against Eureka College.

