Lincoln Transportation urges caution around street projects near schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -With most Lincoln schools beginning classes next week, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution around Lincoln on the Move and other street projects underway near schools.

The six-year Lincoln on the Move program is investing an additional $78 million in street infrastructure through 2025. Lincoln on the Move projects near schools include:

Belmont Elementary School: North 14th Street from Superior to Adams streets is scheduled to be completed by Monday, Aug. 22. Another project that is improving several other streets in the Belmont neighborhood is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 14.

Clinton Elementary School: A project that is improving several streets in the Clinton area is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Sept. 16.

Lincoln High School: A project that is improving several streets in the Lincoln High area is scheduled to be completed by mid-October.

Morley Elementary School: A project that is improving several streets near Morley and in the Park Manor neighborhood is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Oct. 28.

Robinson Elementary School: A project that is improving the intersection of North 104th and Holdrege streets near Robinson is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Sept. 30.

Two additional work areas include:

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School: A utility project on South 17th Street from Lake to Harwood streets is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Oct. 14.

McPhee Elementary School: The “G” Street water main project around McPhee is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around all work zones. LTU reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

More information on Lincoln on the Move projects can be found at lincoln.ne.gov/LOTM. For all projects, go to lincoln.ne.gov/projects. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Drivers are also reminded to take precautions in and around school zones. Slow down and be alert for pedestrians and bicyclists, both in school zones and in neighborhoods surrounding schools.

LTU’s School Zone Improvement Project continues to improve safety for students and pedestrians and to meet national school zone safety standards. This project will eventually examine all 84 school zones in Lincoln, and improvements will be made when funding is available.

School zone improvements are in progress at Belmont, Clinton, Morley, and Saratoga Elementary. Improvements have been completed at Holmes, Kahoa and Robinson Elementary Schools; Lux and Park Middle Schools; and St. Teresa Catholic School.

School zone improvements vary by location, and can include the installation of signs to alert drivers to upcoming school zones and lower speed limits. Improvements could also include enhancing primary walking routes with signed and marked crosswalks and Rapid Flashing Beacons and adding curb ramps for wheelchairs, bicycles and others who have trouble negotiating curbs.

More information on Lincoln’s School Zone Improvement Project is available at lincoln.ne.gov/SchoolZone.

