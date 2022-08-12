Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department.

Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.

Ross walked out of CCC-O on June 27, 2022. He started his sentence on March 31, 2015. Ross was sentenced to eight years and four months to 20 years in prison on charges out of Lancaster County that include third offense shoplifting, burglary and criminal possession of a financial transition device.  He has a tentative release date of Jan. 5, 2025.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

