Mom charged with second-degree murder after infant drowns in bathtub

Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.
Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A Georgia mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the drowning death of her infant, officials said.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Shaquilla Feaster, 31, was arrested Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Feaster left her child, Ja’Lonnie Small, unattended in a bathtub on July 30. Ja’Lonnie was taken to the hospital but died days later.

Officials said Feaster is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Oakland, NE police cruiser
Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate
LPD is searching for a motorcycle rider they say is responsible for injuring an officer.
Lincoln Police searching for green motorcycle rider that hit and injured officer
Cole Miller joined the 10/11 NOW news team in August of 2022 as an evening anchor for the 5...
Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts
(Conceptual image, not final design) The new multi-modal transportation center will be the new...
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
A Kearney man was killed Wednesday in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash

Latest News

Lincoln Transportation urges caution around street projects near schools
FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Police: Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound to neck in attack, airlifted to hospital
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009....
Naomi Judd’s family asks court to seal report of death investigation