Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America

The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO, BLOOMINGTON POLICE DEPT., ANDY PARAS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago.

The Bloomington Police Department says 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man who had been sought following the Aug. 4 shooting.

Court documents say Lark faces charges including second-degree assault. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer Friday who could speak on his behalf.

Police earlier said that Lark fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people.

The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall.

No injuries were reported.

