Portion of Randolph Street to close Aug. 15

(KY3)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Randolph Street between South 40th and South 48th streets will close for a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project beginning Monday, Aug. 15. StarTran Route 53-SouthPointe bus stops in this area will be closed during this work. The project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 2.

This project includes a mill and overlay of the existing surface and selected base repairs where required. Additional work will include pavement markings and upgrades to the existing curb ramps to comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. Once this section of Randolph Street is completed, a date will be set to continue work on Randolph Street from South 48th to South 56th streets.

The six-year Lincoln on the Move program is investing an additional $78 million in street infrastructure through 2025.

Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/projects or contact Mark Miller, LTU, at 402-416-5348 or mmiller@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

