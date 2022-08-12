Remaining Hot This Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat remains intact for much of the area Saturday and Sunday. There are changes on the horizon though as cooler temperatures look to return for most of next week. Rain chances are in the forecast for the beginning of next week too.

An upper level ridge should remain in place for most of this weekend keeping it mainly dry. Some locations could see some rain. A cold front will move through the area Saturday and lead to a cooler Sunday. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop along this front, but a better chance of rain arrives Sunday night as an upper level disturbance moves through the region. High temperatures Saturday should be around 90 to 100. It will be muggy so those locations that reach the upper 90s to 100 for a high could have a heat index up to 104. Sunday looks to be a bit cooler for most of the area thanks to the cold front and more cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s in Northeast Nebraska to near 100 in Southwest Nebraska.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The ridge will break down late Sunday into early next week. Cooler temperatures are in the forecast. Some upper level disturbances should move through the area as well. There are chances for rain the first half of next week. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms is Monday and Tuesday. At this time, it looks like Eastern Nebraska could see the most precipitation with potential totals ranging from 0.25″ to 1.25″. High temperatures look to be in the mid 70s to mid 80s for most of the area Monday and Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

