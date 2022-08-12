Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation

A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Holly Meyer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday that several of the denomination’s major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The SBC’s statement gave few details about the investigation, but indicated it dealt with sexual abuse. The SBC, the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S., has been plagued by problems related to clergy sex abuse in recent years.

“Individually and collectively each SBC entity is resolved to fully and completely cooperate with the investigation,” the statement said. “While we continue to grieve and lament past mistakes related to sexual abuse, current leaders across the SBC have demonstrated a firm conviction to address those issues of the past and are implementing measures to ensure they are never repeated in the future.”

Earlier this year, an SBC task force released a blistering 288-page report from outside consultant, Guidepost Solutions. The firm’s seven-month independent investigation found disturbing details about how denominational leaders mishandled sex abuse claims and mistreated victims.

There was no immediate comment from the Justice Department about the investigation.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Oakland, NE police cruiser
Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate
LPD is searching for a motorcycle rider they say is responsible for injuring an officer.
Lincoln Police searching for green motorcycle rider that hit and injured officer
Cole Miller joined the 10/11 NOW news team in August of 2022 as an evening anchor for the 5...
Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts
(Conceptual image, not final design) The new multi-modal transportation center will be the new...
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
A Kearney man was killed Wednesday in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash

Latest News

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
Portion of Randolph Street to close Aug. 15
Saturday High Temperatures
Remaining Hot This Weekend
Robert Merkle, 53, has been indicted after allegedly messaging women expressing desires for...
53-year-old man indicted for cyberstalking after terrorizing women online, authorities say