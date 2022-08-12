Traffic Incident Management Exercise to occur on Lincoln South Beltway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There will be a multi-agency Traffic Incident Management Exercise at the new 68th Street interchange on the Lincoln South Beltway on Aug. 20 at 8 a.m.

According to officials, this exercise will prepare local agencies for the future opening of the Beltway project and may include personnel from law enforcement, local fire districts, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and the project contractor.

This exercise will occur on the new lanes of the Lincoln South Beltway project with minimal disruption of 68th Street traffic, but please be aware of increased activity in the area at this time.

Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and ndot.info/TweetLSB.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to buckle up.

