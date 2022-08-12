Traffic Incident Management Exercise to occur on Lincoln South Beltway

Lincoln South Beltway
Lincoln South Beltway(City of Lincoln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There will be a multi-agency Traffic Incident Management Exercise at the new 68th Street interchange on the Lincoln South Beltway on Aug. 20 at 8 a.m.

According to officials, this exercise will prepare local agencies for the future opening of the Beltway project and may include personnel from law enforcement, local fire districts, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and the project contractor.

This exercise will occur on the new lanes of the Lincoln South Beltway project with minimal disruption of 68th Street traffic, but please be aware of increased activity in the area at this time.

Information regarding the Lincoln South Beltway can be found on the project website, ndot.info/LSB. The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and ndot.info/TweetLSB.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to buckle up.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Oakland, NE police cruiser
Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate
LPD is searching for a motorcycle rider they say is responsible for injuring an officer.
Lincoln Police searching for green motorcycle rider that hit and injured officer
Cole Miller joined the 10/11 NOW news team in August of 2022 as an evening anchor for the 5...
Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts
(Conceptual image, not final design) The new multi-modal transportation center will be the new...
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
A Kearney man was killed Wednesday in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash

Latest News

Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new...
Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police
Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: A hot start to the weekend
Stapleton Village Board, Stapleton, Nebraska votes 3-1 to outlaw abortion in city limits.
Stapleton bans abortion, Curtis sends abortion ban to November ballot
Flo Rida to perform at Nebraska State Fair