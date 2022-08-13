1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275.
The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska.
A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating.
