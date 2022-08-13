Abandoned puppy found with dog bed in dumpster, officials say

Authorities in South Carolina say a puppy was abandoned in a dumpster. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a puppy was found abandoned in a dumpster in South Carolina.

On Thursday, WHNS reports that environmental enforcement officers were called about a black and tan puppy, approximately 6 to 7 weeks old, inside a commercial dumpster in Spartanburg County.

Officials said the puppy is a shepherd and hound mix. They also found a dog bed inside the dumpster with the puppy.

A spokesperson for the county said the puppy was in fair condition and is on the rescue list at Greenville County Animal Care.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement is investigating the animal abandonment case and asked anyone with information to call 864-596-3582.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
Court documents reveal new info in Laurel quadruple homicide
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new...
Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police
City of Oakland, NE police cruiser
Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate

Latest News

This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts...
Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub
House passes Democrats' health care and climate bill, clearing measure for Biden's signature
Landmark climate bill heading to Biden's desk
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned’
The YMCA of Lincoln is hosting the sixth annual Railyard Rims Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.
Railyard Rims returns for a sixth year; Proceeds to benefit YMCA of Lincoln