Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery.
In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case.
They urge people to call the DCSO tipline at 402-444-6000 with any information.
