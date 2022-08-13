Douglas County deputies looking for theft, forgery suspect

Officials urge people to call the DCSO tipline at 402-444-6000 with any information.
(PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office (NE) Facebook page)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a suspect accused of theft and forgery.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, officials say the person is a suspect in a theft and felony forgery case.

They urge people to call the DCSO tipline at 402-444-6000 with any information.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents reveal new info in Laurel quadruple homicide
City of Oakland, NE police cruiser
Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new...
Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police
Deontae Rush sits with his attorney, Jeff Pickens, during opening arguments
Mistrial declared in Deontae Rush murder trial

Latest News

The scene of a two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
chi
Coleman enters senior season at Lincoln East
Saturday High Temperatures
Remaining Hot This Weekend
Portion of Randolph Street to close Aug. 15