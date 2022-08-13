LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the home just after 12:30 a.m. near S Coddington and West A, or just east of SW 24th & W Laguna.

LFR battles a large house fire in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

LFR spent nearly an hour working to completely extinguish the flames. The fire was finally declared under control around 1:45 a.m., after crews switched to fighting the flames from the outside house just before 1 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries, and the cause and the amount of damage done to the home are under investigation. It’s not yet known if the home is a total loss, but there is extensive damage to the structure. Crews appeared to have been able to save a camper that was parked in the driveway of the home.

LFR personnel outside a house that caught fire very early Saturday morning in southwest Lincoln. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

