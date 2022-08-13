LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning.
Crews were called to the home just after 12:30 a.m. near S Coddington and West A, or just east of SW 24th & W Laguna.
LFR spent nearly an hour working to completely extinguish the flames. The fire was finally declared under control around 1:45 a.m., after crews switched to fighting the flames from the outside house just before 1 a.m.
There are no reports of injuries, and the cause and the amount of damage done to the home are under investigation. It’s not yet known if the home is a total loss, but there is extensive damage to the structure. Crews appeared to have been able to save a camper that was parked in the driveway of the home.
