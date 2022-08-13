Railyard Rims returns for a sixth year; Proceeds to benefit YMCA of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The YMCA of Lincoln is hosting the sixth annual Railyard Rims Aug. 19 and Aug. 20. The event is in collaboration with the Downtown Lincoln Association and SCHEELS.

The 3-on-3 tournament takes basketball to the streets of the Railyard, and players will be hooping for much more than a trophy.

Tournament proceeds benefit Lincoln YMCA Strong Kids, the nonprofit’s annual fundraising campaign that powers critical child care programs and activities that keep kids safe, people healthy, and families strong.

In 2021, the Lincoln Y provided over $700,000 in financial assistance to nearly 900 families so they could experience programs ranging from basketball and soccer to swim lessons and summer day camp.

The tournament and fundraiser will host companies on Friday night, Aug. 19, with a competitive division on Saturday, Aug. 20. All teams are guaranteed four games with players receiving an official swag bag, including a tee and other items, donated by SCHEELS.

“The opportunity to host this event not only activates downtown, but it raises awareness for a great organization in the Y so they can continue introducing kids to the game of basketball and other valuable youth programs,” shared Todd Ogden, president of the Downtown Lincoln Association. “SCHEELS has been a tremendous supporter of this event over the years and we’re looking forward to a fun weekend with the players, fans, and community.”

Team registration is currently open at RailyardRims.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.