Sidney man accused of threatening crop duster with gun

A Panhandle man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a crop duster after it reportedly flew over his property multiple times.
57-year-old Brian Keller
57-year-old Brian Keller(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Neb. (NCN) - A Panhandle man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a crop duster after it reportedly flew over his property multiple times.

On Aug. 9 at around 2:00 p.m., a Cheyenne County Deputy received a call from 57-year-old Brian Keller, with Keller reporting a crop-dusting plane flying over his property.

An officer said Keller told him over the phone that if the plane flies over his property again, he was going to shoot it. The officer said he advised Keller not to shoot at the plane. The deputy reported the call to the Cheyenne County Emergency Communications Center.

According to an arrest affidavit, the CCECC informed the deputy that the pilot of the plane called 911 approximately 20 minutes later to report that a man had pointed a rifle at him.

The deputy then met with the pilot to get his statement.

Two deputies reported meeting with Keller regarding the threat report they received. Keller reportedly told deputies that he did not point a rifle, and instead made an shape with his arms to tell the pilot to turn left. Deputies then told Keller they received a report of a rifle being pointed at a plane. Keller then told deputies it wasn’t a rifle, but rather a .410, which is a shotgun.

Officers arrested Keller for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Copyright 2022 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
Court documents reveal new info in Laurel quadruple homicide
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new...
Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police
City of Oakland, NE police cruiser
Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate

Latest News

The YMCA of Lincoln is hosting the sixth annual Railyard Rims Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.
Railyard Rims returns for a sixth year; Proceeds to benefit YMCA of Lincoln
Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues
One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash on Highway 275
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
The scene of a two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight