Sunday Forecast: The start of another cool down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler temperatures will start to filter into the area Sunday and then return to the 80s for the start of the new week. The chance to see some rain will return late Sunday night and continue through Tuesday.

Sunday starts the beginning of a long stretch of cooler temperatures and the return of rain chances! Sunday morning we may see a few areas of patchy fog but it should dissipate by mid morning. The rest of the day will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies and less humid conditions. High temperatures will range from the 80s to triple digits. Overall temperatures will be the coolest in the east and will get hotter as you head further west. Majority of the day will be dry but scattered rain chances will return to the west in the evening and push eastward through the overnight hours. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the west and Panhandle in the evening with damaging winds as the main storm threat. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the west and Panhandle. (KOLN)

Now... Monday brings the best chance for widespread rain that we have seen in a long time. The chance for widespread scattered light to moderate rain will be possible throughout the day on Monday and through the overnight hours. The best chance to see rain in the eastern areas will be in the evening to overnight hours. High temperatures will be much cooler and range from the 70s to the 90s. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

No severe weather expected. Widespread moderate rain and a few thunderstorms are likely throughout the area. (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

