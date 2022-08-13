Suspect in 4 New Mexico killings left trail of violence

FILE PHOTO - This photo released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department...
FILE PHOTO - This photo released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad Syed. Syed, 51, was taken into custody Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in connection with the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the last nine months. He faces charges in two of the deaths and may be charged in the others.(Albuquerque Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police and court records show the main suspect in the slaying of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has committed regular acts of violence in the six years since he resettled in the United States.

Police believe 51-year-old Afghan refugee Muhammad Syed tracked the movements of his victims before ambushing them late at night, motivated seemingly by interpersonal conflicts.

He is charged in the deaths of two men and is the primary suspect in the slayings of two others. Syed has denied involvement in the killings.

Members of Albuquerque’s small, close-knit Muslim community are coming to terms with the idea that maybe they never really knew Syed.

