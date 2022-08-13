With commitment looming, Coleman stays focused on senior season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman plans to announce his college commitment on October 15th. He’s choosing between Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska, USC, Oregon, and Ole Miss.

Coleman’s recruitment has been followed closely, as the Lincoln East star holds dozens of Division-I scholarship offers. The 4-star wide receiver says he’s enjoyed the process, but now his focus is solely on the upcoming high school season.

“I’m just one person,” Coleman said. “It takes a team to win a game. One person is going to help a little bit, but its not going to make or break a game.”

Coleman is entering his senior year at Lincoln East, where he hopes to guide the Spartans back to the Class A playoffs. Last fall, Coleman had 17 receptions for 561 yards and ten touchdowns.

Coleman is rated as the #1 prospect in Nebraska. He’s ranked 56h nationally by Rivals.com.

