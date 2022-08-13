With commitment looming, Coleman stays focused on senior season

Malachi Coleman catches a pass during a preseason practice at Lincoln East.
Malachi Coleman catches a pass during a preseason practice at Lincoln East.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman plans to announce his college commitment on October 15th. He’s choosing between Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska, USC, Oregon, and Ole Miss.

Coleman’s recruitment has been followed closely, as the Lincoln East star holds dozens of Division-I scholarship offers. The 4-star wide receiver says he’s enjoyed the process, but now his focus is solely on the upcoming high school season.

“I’m just one person,” Coleman said. “It takes a team to win a game. One person is going to help a little bit, but its not going to make or break a game.”

Coleman is entering his senior year at Lincoln East, where he hopes to guide the Spartans back to the Class A playoffs. Last fall, Coleman had 17 receptions for 561 yards and ten touchdowns.

Coleman is rated as the #1 prospect in Nebraska. He’s ranked 56h nationally by Rivals.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Oakland, NE police cruiser
Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate
LPD is searching for a motorcycle rider they say is responsible for injuring an officer.
Lincoln Police searching for green motorcycle rider that hit and injured officer
Cole Miller joined the 10/11 NOW news team in August of 2022 as an evening anchor for the 5...
Cole Miller returns home to anchor 10/11 NOW evening newscasts
(Conceptual image, not final design) The new multi-modal transportation center will be the new...
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
A Kearney man was killed Wednesday in a train accident at this crossing west of Juniata.
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash

Latest News

10/11 NOW's Kevin Sjuts discusses the Lincoln East Football Team and their plans for the...
Lincoln East: Replacing Noah Walters
Max Buettenback is a 2-sport athlete at Lincoln Southeast.
Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football
gg
LSE seeks improvement in 2022
purd
Purdy pushes for Nebraska's #1 QB job