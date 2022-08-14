Hastings meth bust leads to child abuse arrest

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Hastings residents are behind bars for child abuse after police find a controlled substance inside their home.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Hastings Police Department was called out to the 1000 block of West Fifth Street for a male and juvenile female supposedly looking through neighbor’s window.

Upon arrival, police became suspicious that the male suspect was under the influence, leading officers to conduct a welfare check.

Officers then searched 31-year-old Creighton Crosby and 29-year-old Jessica Dunbar’s home on the 400-block of North Bellevue Ave. There, they located less than a gram of suspected methamphetamine and a drug paraphernalia.

Crosby and Dunbar were both arrested for possession of a controlled substance, child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

HPD Cpl. Nathan Hanson told Local4 News the juvenile who lived in the home was taken from the residence by the Department of Health and Human Services.

