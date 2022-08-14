Memorabilia collector donates firetruck statue to Lincoln Fire and Rescue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue welcomed a new addition to the fire museum thanks to a man and his love for fire trucks.

Jim Goodrich said he has loved fire trucks since he was a kid and started collecting fire memorabilia in the mid 80′s. After more than 35 years, his collection has reached about 500 items ranging from sculptures to toys. Goodrich said he decided to donate one of his first sculptures to the museum at LFR’s Station #1.

“I’ve had it ever since then and I was ready to move it on let somebody else take ownership and I wasn’t going to sell it on eBay and the first thing I thought of was to donate it to LFR,” Goodrich said. “I would rather just donate it to an organization and the perfect one is Lincoln Fire and Rescue.”

LFR said the museum has been inside Station #1 since 1986. The donated sculpture is of a steam engine and LFR said it’s the perfect addition to the museum as the department had three steam engines in operation in the late 1800′s.

