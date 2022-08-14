Monday Forecast: Cooler with the chance for rain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday will kick off a long stretch of cooler conditions and below average temperatures. In addition, we will see the chance for widespread light to moderate rain and storms Monday and Tuesday.

Overall, Monday and Tuesday will give us the greatest chance we’ve had this August to see any type of measurable rainfall. At this time, it looks as if the areas that border Iowa and South Dakota will see the most rain. While some areas will see more than others, we will take any rain we can get for our area.

Areas along the Nebraska-Iowa and Nebraska-South Dakota border could see anywhere from 0.25 inches to 1.25 inches of rain. (KOLN)

Monday will be partly cloudy with cool and breezy conditions. PLUS, the chance for widespread scattered rain and storms. High temperatures will range from the 70s to 90s, but most of us will see near or below average temperatures for this time of year (usually around 88 degrees). As for our rain chances... isolated showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the eastern areas between the morning and lunchtime hours. Then another round of precipitation and the best chance for rain and storms will develop out in the west around dinner time and move southeastward through the overnight hours. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail as the main storm threats. Overnight low temperatures will dip to the 50s and 60s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible for majority of the 1011 area. (KOLN)

The chance for scattered light to moderate rainfall will continue into the Tuesday morning and mid-afternoon hours, mainly in the eastern areas. The chance for rain should decline as we head through the evening hours. There is no threat for severe weather, however some areas may hear a couple rumbles of thunder. Overall Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cool. High temperatures will only reach the 70s and low 80s. Overnight low temperatures will drop to the 50s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

No severe weather expected. (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

