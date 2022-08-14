Omaha Police investigating double homicide after 2 bodies found inside home

A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick
A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide.

The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide in the past two days.

Omaha Police said the initial call came in just after 3 p.m. for ‘nature unknown.’

The victims, found inside a home along South 16th and Frederick have been identified as 93-year-old Marceline Teeters and 70-year-old Linda Walter.

Officers described a Red, ‘03 PT Cruiser with license plates 9957 as a vehicle they’re searching for. They say it was stolen from the scene. Police say anyone who finds the vehicle should call 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new...
Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police
One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County
Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues

Latest News

One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: The start of another cool down
The scene of a two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
The YMCA of Lincoln is hosting the sixth annual Railyard Rims Aug. 19 and Aug. 20.
Railyard Rims returns for a sixth year; Proceeds to benefit YMCA of Lincoln