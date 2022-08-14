Omaha Police investigating double homicide after 2 bodies found inside home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police Lieutenant confirmed Saturday that officers are investigating a double homicide.

The deaths mark the city’s fourth homicide in the past two days.

Omaha Police said the initial call came in just after 3 p.m. for ‘nature unknown.’

The victims, found inside a home along South 16th and Frederick have been identified as 93-year-old Marceline Teeters and 70-year-old Linda Walter.

Officers described a Red, ‘03 PT Cruiser with license plates 9957 as a vehicle they’re searching for. They say it was stolen from the scene. Police say anyone who finds the vehicle should call 911.

