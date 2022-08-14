One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County

(WAFF)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek.

34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.

Southeast Communications was contacted at approximately 8:37 pm on Thursday. Responding units included Pickrell Fire and Rescue, Beatrice Fire and Rescue, and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.

Batton was transported from the scene to Beatrice Community Hospital by ground ambulance. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

Vehicle airbags did deploy, but it remains unknown if seat belt’s were in use and if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

