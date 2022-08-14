Pius X looks to win the battle in the trenches in 2022

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Pius X will make a major change in 2022. The Thunderbolts are moving back to Class B this season after finishing 2-7 in Class A in 2021.

The last time Pius won a state championship was in Class B back in 2004. Pius will look to win the battle in the trenches as they return key players on the offensive line as well as star running back, senior Matt Bohy.

The Bolts are led by head coach Ryan Kearney and kick off the season on August 26 at home against Scottsbluff.

