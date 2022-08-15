Cooler with showers and t’storms possible Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be cooler today with clouds and the chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather Monday afternoon into Monday night. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible Monday and Monday night. (1011 Weather)

The heaviest rain over the next two days is expected in far eastern Nebraska. A few locations could receive up to 1.50″ of rain.

Heaviest rain expected in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy in the Lincoln area with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the morning and then again Monday evening and Monday night. It will be cooler with highs in the lower 80s and an east wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Cooler temperatures across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Showers and thunderstorms possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows in the mid 60s with an east wind continuing 5 to 15 mph.

Near average temperatures Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible Tuesday morning. Some sunshine possible late in the day with highs in the mid 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Below average temperatures on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and pleasant on Wednesday. Temperatures through Sunday expected to be at or below average with isolated thunderstorms possible.

Cooler temperatures expected this week. (1011 Weather)

