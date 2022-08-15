Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday.

The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

According to the Nebraska DHHS, this week’s disbursement is part of four issuances in the fourth round of P-EBT. The first disbursements of this round came in on April 20, and this disbursement on Tuesday will be the last.

Officials determine the benefits based on a student’s COVID-19-related absences per month in the 21-22 school year.

Students who missed 16 or more days will receive $121 per month, students who missed 6-15 days will receive $71 per month and students who missed 1-5 days will receive $21 per month.

Those who qualify for P-EBT will get their benefits automatically on a P-EBT card if no changes have happened since the last payment. Those who qualify but don’t have a card will have one mailed to them.

Families can use P-EBT benefits at grocery stores and farmer’s markets that accept SNAP EBT and for online groceries at Amazon, Aldi and Walmart.

Officials say receiving P-EBT benefits won’t affect a family’s ability to receive other benefits and the benefits are good for one year after receiving them.

DHHS manages the disbursement and is in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Education.

