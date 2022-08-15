Hartley Elementary student heads to kindergarten

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Monday marks the first day of school for many kids across the Capital City. For kindergarteners, it’s a day full of firsts.

10/11 NOW met up with Chevis Grier and his daughter Nevaeh. Monday was Nevaeh’s first day of kindergarten. Chevis said Nevaeh has been “playing school” for a while, and even assigns herself homework. While he calls her an A-student for her imaginary school, he’s sure she will excel in real school, too.

Nevaeh is undoubtedly excited. She has been asking to go to school for her first day of kindergarten at Hartley Elementary School for weeks.

On a rainy Monday morning, there was only sunshine for Nevaeh. Decked out in her all-pink outfit, including pink shoes, a Disney Frozen backpack and an umbrella, Nevaeh and her dad walked across the street to school.

“I’m actually excited,” Chevis said. “She’s excited so I’m excited. She’s got her backpack and everything all ready. She’s ready to run out the door. She’s been talking about it since she found out she was going about a month ago.”

And as first days of kindergarten usually go, there was a lot of learning how to be around other people and in a classroom. Tasks for today including learning how to sit on a specific spot, more on hanging up a backpack and learning the pledge of allegiance.

As for Chevis, he’s a seasoned pro in the taking the kids to school department thanks to Nevaeh’s older siblings.

“Will I miss her? I always miss her,” Chevis said. “I always miss her until she’s home, then I want her to go back to school.”

As for Nevaeh, her first day as a Hartley Hornet was pretty good.

“I learned my ABC’s,” Nevaeh said.

