Kia, Hyundai thefts continue to skyrocket in Omaha as TikTok challenge goes viral

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a car theft epidemic in the metro.

Thieves, most of them teens, are going after two specific brands of automobiles because of a social media challenge.

It may be classified as a property crime but no doubt this is hitting victims hard.

The TikTok challenge first surfaced in Chicago and Milwaukee, a how-to when it comes to the ease of stealing a Kia or Hyundai by using a screwdriver and phone charging cable.

Based on Omaha police reports, 20 cars stolen or broken into were counted this weekend alone.

Days ago, Joy Gibbs got a call from Omaha police. Her Kia Rio was recovered.

She was out of town for a funeral and didn’t even know it had been stolen.

“I do everything to take care of my car. And now to be violated because of a game. You do it because of a challenge? To get likes? What is that going to do for me?” said Gibbs.

Crystal had not one of her Kia’s broken into but two this weekend in front of her Omaha home.

“I can’t drive this one,” said Crystal.

A car theft epidemic in the metro.

Omaha police have seen the numbers of Kia and Hyundai car thefts skyrocket.

“The percentage increase in Omaha has been drastic. We were seeing 20-30 Kia’s and Hyundai’s stolen a month before this went viral. Last month we had 120 Kia’s & Hyundai’s that were stolen,” said Lt. Kyle Steffen with OPD Auto Theft Unit.

That’s six times the normal car theft rate in Omaha.

The suspects have been as young as 11 and typically steal the car for joyriding. But that’s little consolation to the victims.

“How could someone be so shallow and uncaring? They’re not thinking about what they’re doing to people. It’s not coming out of their pocket. It’s from the person who didn’t know they were targeted in the first place,” said Gibbs.

Some victims nationwide have filed class action lawsuits against Kia and Hyundai for producing vehicles that are easy to steal.

If you own one of these cars experts suggest getting a steering wheel lock.

If you can’t steer it thieves won’t steal it.

