Lincoln Northwest welcomes students for inaugural first day of school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, thousands of Lincoln students headed back to the classroom, and some saw a new building for the first time.

For the first time ever, nearly 500 students walked through the doors at Lincoln Northwest, home of the Falcons.

“This journey started quite a long time ago and we’re at the point now that we’re actually walking through the building and things are looking really great,” Lincoln Northwest Principal, Cedric Cooper said. “We have students that are coming from some of our schools here in the district and we also have students that are coming from some of the smaller surrounding areas such as Malcolm and Norris, so we do have students coming from all over.”

After years in the making, Northwest opened with just under 500 students, including freshmen, sophomores and juniors, but no seniors. The building is designed to fit significantly more students, so as Lincoln grows, the school will continue to grow with it.

“The school year will start this year with the smaller number that will eventually grow, but we are just looking forward to celebrating with the group that will open the school year,” Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent, Paul Gausman said. “They’ll be the inaugural Falcons, and the ones who really were pioneers that helped get the school open.”

The new school will also include about 101 staff members, including coaches, custodians, paras and certified staff. Administrators said the building also offers a state of the art learning experience.

“I’m really impressed with the way in which the design centers around the core of the learning stairs we have here, the cafeteria space and the larger gym,” Gausman said. “I just think this is going to be a fun place for our students to learn.”

The Falcons will be in Class B for athletics. They have 18 sports in total with the first home football game on Aug. 26. They’ll also offer cheer, dance, band, choir as well as performing and visual arts. Classes will run on block scheduling and the school is also home to the new Bryan Health Medical Science Focus Program.

“Really excited for our students in knowing that they’ll have an opportunity in a building that is one of a kind; it’s never been built and there’s numerous opportunities,” Cooper said.

