LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Football unveiled their new alternate uniforms on Monday.

The uniform is a tribute to the 1983 Huskers “The Scoring Explosion.”

The new uniform will be worn for one home game this season. It’s unclear which game that will be.

The Scoring Explosion — a tribute to the legendary 1983 Huskers 💥

