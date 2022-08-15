Nebraska ranked #1 in AVCA Preseason Poll

The Nebraska volleyball team opened practice for the 2022 season inside the Bob Devaney Sports...
The Nebraska volleyball team opened practice for the 2022 season inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Tuesday.(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska will open the 2022 volleyball season as the #1 team in the country. The Huskers sit atop the AVCA Preseason poll ahead of Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville, and Minnesota.

Nebraska returns five starters from last year’s NCAA Runner-Up squad. They added a three-time All-American, Kaitlyn Hord, during the off-season.

The Huskers open the season on Friday, August 26th against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

