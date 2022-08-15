Three Huskers head to U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Three Nebraska men’s gymnasts are set to represent the Huskers at the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics...
Three Nebraska men’s gymnasts are set to represent the Huskers at the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Fla., this week at the Amalie Arena.(Jordan Opp/Nebraska Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three Nebraska men’s gymnasts are set to represent the Huskers at the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, Fla., this week at the Amalie Arena.

The meet runs from Aug. 18-21 and gives the Huskers an opportunity to line up next to an elite field and compete on a national level.

Junior Taylor Christopulos qualified for the U.S. Championships after finishing eighth on high bar at the U.S. Classic last month. Christopulos is an All-American for Nebraska and helped the Huskers to a second-place conference finish and fourth-place national finish in 2022.

Christopulos will be joined by incoming freshmen Asher Cohen and Toby Liang, who are making their senior debut. Former Husker Evan Hymanson, the 2020-21 Nebraska Male Student-Athlete of the Year, will also be competing this weekend.

Many big names will be competing in Florida, including olympians Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus. Malone, a senior at Stanford, is the defending national champion, 2022 U.S. Classic all-around champion and 2021 World Championships high bar bronze medalist. Stephen Nedorscik, the 2021 World champion on pommel horse, and Donnell Whittenburg, the still rings and vault winner at the U.S. Classic, are also competing as part of a loaded field of nearly 50 gymnasts in the senior men’s competition.

Competition begins on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. (CT). The meet will be televised live on the Olympic Channel.

The second day of competition is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. (CT) and will be televised live on CNBC.

Every day of competition can also be streamed live on the Peacock app.

The champions will be crowned based on combined two-day totals. The USA Gymnastics National Teams will also be named at the event’s conclusion.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County
A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick
Omaha Police investigating double homicide after 2 bodies found inside home
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
The scene of a two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: The start of another cool down

Latest News

The Nebraska volleyball team opened practice for the 2022 season inside the Bob Devaney Sports...
Nebraska ranked #1 in AVCA Preseason Poll
Nebraska Football unveiled their new alternate uniforms on Monday.
Nebraska Football unveils alternate uniforms
Beni Ngoyi looks to lead Links in 2022
With recruiting done, Ngoyi looks to lead Links in 2022
Beni Ngoyi set to lead Lincoln High in 2022
Beni Ngoyi set for big year at Lincoln High in 2022