Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop

Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New York man after locating more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 last week.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. CT Thursday. While on patrol near Hershey, a trooper observed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander driving with a license plate violation at mile marker 166. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 258 pounds of cocaine. The driver, Steven Windoloski, 31, of Massena, New York, was arrested for possession of cocaine – more than 140 grams, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

