Tuesday Forecast: Gloomy, Cool & A Bit Rainy

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Get ready for a cool, cloudy Tuesday accompanied with off and on light to moderate rain showers. Come Wednesday, the skies will dry up, cloud cover will decrease and temperatures will warm back up into the 80s.

Tuesday will be another rainy, gloomy and just overall cool day across the area. Scattered light to moderate rain showers will be likely through the morning and into the afternoon in the eastern and central areas. Skies should start to dry up and cloud cover will slowly clear through the evening and into the overnight hours. There is no threat for severe weather in our area, however a few rumbles of thunder are still possible in the southeast. High temperatures will only top out in the 60s and 70s. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
No severe weather threat in our area. A few regular thunderstorms are possible in the...
No severe weather threat in our area. A few regular thunderstorms are possible in the southeastern areas.(KOLN)

Wednesday will bring drier and warmer conditions to the 1011 area. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will dominate throughout the day. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Below average temperatures will continue for the next 7 days, which will be a nice break for our air conditioners!

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

