With recruiting done, Ngoyi looks to lead Links in 2022

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High football finished 2021 with a 4-5 record and return a bulk of their seniors in 2022.

One of those seniors being star wide receiver and defensive back Beni Ngoyi. Ngoyi is a three-star recruit who committed to Iowa State in late July.

With his recruitment in the rear view, Ngoyi is focusing on a being a leader for the Links in 2022.

“He’s leading by example, he’s hustling between drills and stations and just encouraging the younger guys which is what we’ve been asking him to do,” head coach Mark Macke said.

The Links lose their star quarterback from 2021, Ja Reese Lott-Buzby, who was not just a catalyst in their offense but also a leader in the locker room. “Last year we had Ja Reese and he played a big part in leading us as a team so I feel like it’s my turn to step up and keep this team going,” Ngoyi said.

Ngoyi is not the only player on Lincoln’s roster who is a highly touted recruit. Senior wide receiver and defensive back Adonis Hutchinson and junior defensive back Donald Defrand Jr. both also have division one offers.

The Links kick off the 2022 season on the road in a city match up on August 26 against Lincoln Southwest.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County
Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new...
Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police
Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues

Latest News

Beni Ngoyi set to lead Lincoln High in 2022
Beni Ngoyi set for big year at Lincoln High in 2022
Scott Frost Spring Practice
Frost talks offensive improvement, prep for Ireland
Devin Drew to make impact on d-line right away
Devin Drew impact on D-line
Pius X football
Pius X looks to win the battle in the trenches in 2022