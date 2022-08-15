With recruiting done, Ngoyi looks to lead Links in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High football finished 2021 with a 4-5 record and return a bulk of their seniors in 2022.

One of those seniors being star wide receiver and defensive back Beni Ngoyi. Ngoyi is a three-star recruit who committed to Iowa State in late July.

With his recruitment in the rear view, Ngoyi is focusing on a being a leader for the Links in 2022.

“He’s leading by example, he’s hustling between drills and stations and just encouraging the younger guys which is what we’ve been asking him to do,” head coach Mark Macke said.

The Links lose their star quarterback from 2021, Ja Reese Lott-Buzby, who was not just a catalyst in their offense but also a leader in the locker room. “Last year we had Ja Reese and he played a big part in leading us as a team so I feel like it’s my turn to step up and keep this team going,” Ngoyi said.

Ngoyi is not the only player on Lincoln’s roster who is a highly touted recruit. Senior wide receiver and defensive back Adonis Hutchinson and junior defensive back Donald Defrand Jr. both also have division one offers.

The Links kick off the 2022 season on the road in a city match up on August 26 against Lincoln Southwest.

