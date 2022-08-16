COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low orange for sixth week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low orange for a sixth consecutive week. The orange position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:

Cases continued to show a decrease – from 528 for the week ending August 6 to 460 the week ending August 13.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations remained level over the past week – from 40 last week to 41 today.

Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible, helps protect against severe illness and hospitalization. Find upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance related to COVID-19 exposure and isolation:

If you’ve been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, wear a mask when you’re around others and get tested at least five days after your exposure (or sooner if you have symptoms). If you test negative, continue taking precautions through day 10. If your test positive, follow isolation guidance.

If you test positive or have symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and isolate for at least five days.

For more information on exposure and isolation, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The LLCHD reminds residents that free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available in the main lobby of the Health Department, 3131 “O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Residents can report results of their at-home tests to the Health Department. A short form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults.

The Health Department continues to encourage people to follow the current public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting booster doses as soon as you’re eligible.

When unable to distance, wear a mask both indoors and in crowded outdoor settings.

Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Get tested or self-test if you have allergy, cold or COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home if you’re sick.

If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov

If you test negative but continue to experience COVID-like symptoms, follow up with your health care provider.

Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.