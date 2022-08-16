Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urging Omaha to install license-plate readers

City Council debated the matter, heard public comment Tuesday
Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers
Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers(Flock Safety and Town of Normal)
By Cassie Crowe and Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City Council on Tuesday debated whether to approve a request from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license-plate reading technology in the city.

The proposed ordinance calls for installation of license-plate detecting equipment on light poles but notes that Omaha Police would not be provided access to the data collected with those devices.

The ordinance was in its second reading at Tuesday’s council meeting, which also conducted a public hearing on the matter. The matter goes before the council a third time on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

A spokesperson for ACLU of Nebraska, which is against the project, said the Flock Safety system amounts to mass data collection, saying that plate numbers and GPS locations of innocent people would be collected and stored in the cloud.

Councilwoman Aimee Melton said she agrees with the ACLU, and that she fears the readers go a step too far while chipping away at people’s freedoms.

But DCSO says the technology is a useful crime-fighting tool, noting that it had already uncovered an auto theft ring. Authorities have had 15 cameras in place in Douglas County for a short time as a pilot project, and were hoping to include another 10 in the Omaha-metro area, particularly as auto thefts continue to be a major problem in the area.

Capt. Will Niemack told the council that Flock approached the Sheriff’s Office to offer a trial demonstration — at no cost to the county — for a year. Authorities were interested in giving the tech a trial run because of the rise in crime they had seen this year and last year, he said, particularly violent crime and property crime.

The system is designed to do two things only: Capture a picture of a plate and a vehicle when a stolen car drives by the system, and send an alert to law enforcement. Proponents said the system doesn’t give authorities carte blanche, and cameras are not oriented to view anything but a traffic lane. It also doesn’t provide a live monitor of traffic, nor does it employ facial recognition technology.

Douglas County authorities said that within the past month, the 15 cameras in use have sent 116 alerts indicating a stolen plate, stolen car, fugitive, a missing person — but it doesn’t mean that all 116 alerts were valid.

But the ACLU argued that the cameras don’t make a distinction when looking into a vehicle and could record information of others while in search of information about a specific vehicle, collecting data on anyone passing through the intersection at that time.

Proponents said the data collected — which is GPS locational data and not live-feed recordings — is protected with the same level of end-to-end encryption that the FBI or CIA would use, and that the data — which would automatically delete within 30 days — is never sold and is owned solely by the Sheriff’s Office, not by Flock.

Opponents suggested that the city wait to see how the trial period goes in other locations before moving ahead with the installation of cameras here.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have...
Lincoln Police dispel rumors of active serial killer after fake social media posts
The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
Lincoln Police outside a home in the 2800 block of T Street Monday night, after gunfire rang...
House struck by gunfire near 29th & T Streets Monday night
Lincoln Northwest, Lincoln's newest high school, welcomed freshman to the building on Monday.
Lincoln Northwest welcomes students for the first day of school
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he is enjoying working with this year’s team....
Huskers prepare for Ireland game against Northwestern

Latest News

gn
New-dad Nelson leads Warriors
Husker athletes capitalize on NIL deals
Husker athletes capitalize on NIL deals
Husker athletes capitalize on NIL deals
Husker athletes capitalize on NIL deals
The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows an economic downturn for...
Nebraska sees decline in agriculture due to crop prices and drought
Back-to-school fashion
Back-to-school fashion ideas