FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative focused on child sex and human trafficking. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 80 children were recovered in a child sex trafficking crackdown by the FBI.

Authorities say agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative dubbed “Operation Cross Country” in August. They also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

The initiative focused on finding victims of sex trafficking and arresting those involved in both child sex and human trafficking.

The average age of the children recovered is around 15 years old. The youngest victim is just 11.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a press release.

Officials also say they’ve identified or arrested 85 suspects “of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County
A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick
Omaha Police investigating double homicide after 2 bodies found inside home
LPD: Teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln neighborhood
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
The scene of a two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight

Latest News

The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
Lincoln Northwest, Lincoln's newest high school, welcomed freshman to the building on Monday.
Lincoln Northwest welcomes students for the first day of school
Lancaster County pushes for more election workers
FILE - Alex Jones’ lawyer had sought to transfer the case to a federal bankruptcy court, rather...
Case against Alex Jones can proceed, Connecticut judge says