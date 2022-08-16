Google Fiber appears to be on its way to the Cornhusker State.

Google announced that its fiber-to-the-premises service, which includes broadband and IPTV,...
Google announced that its fiber-to-the-premises service, which includes broadband and IPTV, will expand into metro areas in five states, including Nebraska.
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Google Fiber appears to be on its way to the Cornhusker State.

In a press release issued last week, Google announced that its fiber-to-the-premises service, which includes broadband and IPTV, will expand into metro areas in five states. Along with Nebraska, the service will be coming to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Nevada.

Parts of nine states have already been part of Google’s expansion, including Midwestern locations Kansas City, Missouri, and West Des Moines, Iowa.

Kansas City was one of the first areas to receive Google Fiber, being part of the company’s expansion in 2011. The West Des Moines expansion was announced in March of this year.

The expansion means Google Fiber is now in 22 metro areas, growing from its previous number of 17.

Google did not specify exactly where it would be installing its service in Nebraska. It also did not give an estimated timeline for its arrival in the state.

The company first launched the service in 2011 on a trial run in Palo Alto, California, at a residential neighborhood near Stanford University.

The recent announcement adding five new locations is the biggest expansion for the company’s broadband efforts since it began over a decade ago.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
LPD: Teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln neighborhood
One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward
Drug Bust NSP
Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop
Troopers locate stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products

Latest News

26-year old Kyle Tatlow is accused of biting his 7-month-old child.
Parents charged for biting 7-month-old
First day for Lincoln Northwest
First day for Lincoln Northwest
Michael Mostek faces a December trial for felony motor vehicle homicide.
Grand Island man scheduled for motor vehicle homicide trial
Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have...
Lincoln Police dispel rumors of active serial killer after fake social media posts