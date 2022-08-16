House struck by gunfire near 29th & T Streets Monday night

Lincoln Police outside a home in the 2800 block of T Street Monday night, after gunfire rang...
Lincoln Police outside a home in the 2800 block of T Street Monday night, after gunfire rang out around 9:45 p.m.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating another case of shots being fired near 29th and T Streets.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday night, when officers were called to the area on reports of gunshots being heard.

Police arrived and, during the course of the investigation, discovered that a home just west of 29th & T has been damage by gunfire.

LPD says that no one was hurt in the incident. While the case is still under investigation, and it’s not clear if there have been any arrests made or how many times the home was fired at.

Roughly a month ago, a shooting occurred in the exact same area that sent four people to a Lincoln hospital with gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in that case, either.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County
LPD: Teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln neighborhood
A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick
Omaha Police investigating double homicide after 2 bodies found inside home
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward

Latest News

The Nebraska volleyball team opened practice for the 2022 season inside the Bob Devaney Sports...
Nebraska ranked #1 in AVCA Preseason Poll
The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
Lincoln Northwest, Lincoln's newest high school, welcomed freshman to the building on Monday.
Lincoln Northwest welcomes students for the first day of school
Lancaster County pushes for more election workers