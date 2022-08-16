House struck by gunfire near 29th & T Streets Monday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating another case of shots being fired near 29th and T Streets.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday night, when officers were called to the area on reports of gunshots being heard.

Police arrived and, during the course of the investigation, discovered that a home just west of 29th & T has been damage by gunfire.

LPD says that no one was hurt in the incident. While the case is still under investigation, and it’s not clear if there have been any arrests made or how many times the home was fired at.

Roughly a month ago, a shooting occurred in the exact same area that sent four people to a Lincoln hospital with gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in that case, either.

