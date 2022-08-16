Huskers prepare for Ireland game against Northwestern

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he is enjoying working with this year's team. Chinander believes the group has a lot of potential.(Kevin Sjuts)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team began installing its game plan for its season-opening game against Northwestern on Tuesday.

The Huskers face the Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, Aug. 27. Nebraska practiced for more than two hours in wet conditions outside Memorial Stadium.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said he’s enjoying working with this year’s team. Chinander believes the group has a lot of potential.

Nebraska nickelback Isaac Gifford said he thinks the Huskers are game-ready. Gifford added that he cannot wait until the Huskers’ upcoming trip to Dublin.

