Lincoln Northwest welcomes students for the first day of school

Lincoln Northwest, Lincoln's newest high school, welcomed freshman to the building on Monday.
Lincoln Northwest, Lincoln's newest high school, welcomed freshman to the building on Monday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Northwest Falcons have landed in Lincoln’s newest high school. On Monday, freshmen walked the halls for the first time. They were also among the first students to be welcomed at Lincoln Northwest.

Students and staff told 10/11 NOW they’re excited to take advantage of all the new school has to offer.

“We have waited over a year to get students into our building and I’m just really excited for our community, school district, because we have a brand new building in Lincoln Public Schools and I’m just excited for our kids,” said Cedric Cooper, principal.

“To kids who are still in middle school, I’d say it’d be a great place to go here and they have a lot of stuff that they’d enjoy, said Elayna Villegas, student.

Parts of the school are still under construction, but students said they had no issues getting around on Monday. The principal anticipates the school to be completely finished in the next couple of months.

