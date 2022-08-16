Lincoln Police dispel rumors of active serial killer after fake social media posts

Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have...
Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have circulated the web are false.(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have circulated the web are false.

According to LPD, the post warns about a ‘serial killer or abductor’ driving a truck with red LED lights. This post was brought to LPD’s attention late Tuesday morning and after some research.

LPD said the exact same post has been found in several cities throughout the country. The only difference is the name of the city mentioned in the post.

LPD said there is no factual basis for the content of this posting and it appears that it’s being widely circulated.

Lincoln Police are warning against several fake social media posts about a serial killer which...
Lincoln Police are warning against several fake social media posts about a serial killer which have circulated the web.(LPD)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD: Teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln neighborhood
The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward
Drug Bust NSP
Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop
Troopers locate stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products

Latest News

LPS Superintendent Paul Gausman sits down with 10/11 NOW's Nathan Brennan.
One-on-one interview with Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman
Lincoln Police outside a home in the 2800 block of T Street Monday night, after gunfire rang...
House struck by gunfire near 29th & T Streets Monday night
Poll workers needed
Lancaster County seeks poll workers ahead of November election
Lincoln Children's Museum
Fall activities planned at the Lincoln Children's Museum