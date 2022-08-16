Lincoln Police dispel rumors of active serial killer after fake social media posts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police want to make it clear that social media posts about a serial killer which have circulated the web are false.

According to LPD, the post warns about a ‘serial killer or abductor’ driving a truck with red LED lights. This post was brought to LPD’s attention late Tuesday morning and after some research.

LPD said the exact same post has been found in several cities throughout the country. The only difference is the name of the city mentioned in the post.

LPD said there is no factual basis for the content of this posting and it appears that it’s being widely circulated.

