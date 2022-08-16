Lincoln Southwest seeks trip to playoffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southwest is chasing a playoff berth in 2022. Last fall, the Silver Hawks missed out on the post-season for the first time since 2015. Players say they are motivated to play into November this year.

LSW has starters back at eight positions. However, the Silver Hawks must work in a new offensive line after graduating all five starters. Head coach Andrew Sherman says establishing a running game is key this fall.

Lincoln Southwest opens the season on August 26th against Lincoln High.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.