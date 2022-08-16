Men’s Basketball: Battle in the Vault matchups set

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Campio Sports announced the matchups for the inaugural Battle in the Vault, which will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

In addition to the Huskers’ contest with Queens University which had been previously announced, Mississippi State will face Drake, while Concordia will host Oklahoma Wesleyan. Start times and broadcast information for all three games will be announced at a later date, although Nebraska will play in the evening.

“When we decided to build this event, we were looking for a place that has pride in their teams and area,” said Campio Event Organizer Jake Headrick. “There is no fan base more loyal than the people of Nebraska and the teams coming to this event have great ties to the area and region.”

While this event is not part of Nebraska’s season-ticket package, 2022-23 Husker basketball season-ticket holders will have first opportunity to purchase tickets for Battle in the Vault with an exclusive presale beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. (central). General public on-sale is set for Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

Tickets, which start at $24, are available on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster App for mobile devices. Battle in the Vault Tickets will not be able to be purchased through the NU Athletics Ticket Office.

