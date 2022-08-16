Men’s Basketball: Battle in the Vault matchups set

Battle in the Vault logo
Battle in the Vault logo(Campio Sports)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Campio Sports announced the matchups for the inaugural Battle in the Vault, which will take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

In addition to the Huskers’ contest with Queens University which had been previously announced, Mississippi State will face Drake, while Concordia will host Oklahoma Wesleyan. Start times and broadcast information for all three games will be announced at a later date, although Nebraska will play in the evening.

“When we decided to build this event, we were looking for a place that has pride in their teams and area,” said Campio Event Organizer Jake Headrick. “There is no fan base more loyal than the people of Nebraska and the teams coming to this event have great ties to the area and region.”

While this event is not part of Nebraska’s season-ticket package, 2022-23 Husker basketball season-ticket holders will have first opportunity to purchase tickets for Battle in the Vault with an exclusive presale beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. (central). General public on-sale is set for Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

Tickets, which start at $24, are available on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster App for mobile devices. Battle in the Vault Tickets will not be able to be purchased through the NU Athletics Ticket Office.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD: Teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln neighborhood
The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker
One dead after crash on I-80 near Seward
Drug Bust NSP
Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop
Troopers locate stolen semi-trailer filled with Amazon products

Latest News

The Nebraska volleyball team opened practice for the 2022 season inside the Bob Devaney Sports...
Nebraska ranked #1 in AVCA Preseason Poll
Nebraska will open the 2022 volleyball season as the #1 team in the country.
Huskers ranked #1 in preseason top 25
Nebraska Football unveiled their new alternate uniforms on Monday.
Nebraska Football unveils alternate uniforms
Three Nebraska men’s gymnasts are set to represent the Huskers at the OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics...
Three Huskers head to U.S. Gymnastics Championships