One person hospitalized after car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker

The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.(LTU)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a car vs. bicycle crash in north Lincoln Monday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at 27th and Cornhusker.

At least one person was transported to a Lincoln hospital, but the extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

Currently, the intersection is completely closed to area traffic. 27th Street is shut down from Knox to Theresa, while Cornhusker is closed from State Fair Park Drive to just west 27th.

Initially, it was unclear how many vehicles were involved, as multiple were stopped near the southwest corner of the intersection, which is where the crash appears to have occurred. As the scene cleared out, it appears that just one vehicle was involved in the incident.

The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker Monday night, which resulted in the...
The scene of a car vs. bicycle crash at 27th & Cornhusker Monday night, which resulted in the area being shut down to traffic.(LTU)

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County
A couple of bodies were found in a home near 16th and Fredrick
Omaha Police investigating double homicide after 2 bodies found inside home
LPD: Teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln neighborhood
A man was killed in a Dodge County Crash overnight
1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash
The scene of a two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight

Latest News

Lincoln Northwest, Lincoln's newest high school, welcomed freshman to the building on Monday.
Lincoln Northwest welcomes students for the first day of school
Lancaster County pushes for more election workers
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Gloomy, Cool & A Bit Rainy
Better Business Bureau sends out online safety guide