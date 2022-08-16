Parents charged for biting 7-month-old

26-year old Kyle Tatlow is accused of biting his 7-month-old child.
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A 26-year-old man is in jail, and his 33-year-old wife is being charged with a misdemeanor and false reporting.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is reporting they interviewed Kyle and Trisha Tatlow on August 16, three days after a person reported she was caring for their child while they were working, and noticed “suspicious” bruising on the 7-month-old.

The investigation originated at Lake Maloney in the Kansas Point State Recreation Area, south of North Platte on August 13, after a 9-1-1 call. When deputies arrived on the scene they examined the child and took him to Great Plains Health for further examination. It was then the child was taken into state custody by Health and Human Services.

Kyle Tatlow is in jail at the Lincoln County Detention Center in North Platte. He is charged with felony child abuse, for reportedly “biting” his child. Trisha Tatlow was cited for misdemeanor child abuse and false reporting. The family is reportedly homeless, and the couple was working while the child was in another person’s care.

This is an ongoing investigation.

