Teen found dead in vehicle as Omaha Police investigate shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha late Monday.

Omaha Police officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area of 66th Street and Hartman Avenue at 11:35 p.m. said they found someone dead in a vehicle at the scene, the OPD report states.

Police later identified that person as Iyantae Rigmaiden of Omaha.

Police said in a report Tuesday morning that officers were notified that a shooting victim arrived at CHI Health Immanuel hospital, located at 6901 N. 72nd St. — about a mile away from the scene — about this same time; but investigators weren’t sure that victim was connected to the homicide scene.

As police are investigating, neighbors say the violence isn’t all too uncommon.

Neighbors say they heard dozens of shots fired before police flooded the neighborhood.

“We found one victim down in the area,” said Lt. Sherifan Sean with Omaha Police. “He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The investigation is still going on hours later. The crime scene is widespread - so big that homicide investigators put up a drone to check out the area.

“A very large crime scene within this neighborhood stretched several blocks,” said Lt. Nicholas Andrews.

Several neighbors heard the incident.

“It was like 50 gunshots,” resident Angela Williams said. “About 50 gunshots, cars screeching, then I heard like police cars, fire and rescue.”

Another neighbor said they thought it was a weapon with a high fire rate.

“I really think that this might have been an automatic weapon, I really do because it went so many rounds so fast,” said resident Marcellina Anderson.

People who live around the area say over the last few years the neighborhood has changed.

“Oh yes, it’s changed immensely, a lot,” said resident Lynnette Tromler.

Tromler heard the gunshots, she didn’t even get out of bed. She says she hears gunfire often in her neighborhood.

“It does worry me yeah, it’s not the first time you know, it’s a little close to home.”

For Angela Williams, all of this is getting to be too much.

“The last month I’ve been looking for a new place,” Williams said. “I like my home. It’s just the violence itself overall is the reason why I’m trying to move.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is asked to call the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656. Tips can also be made through Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submitted online via the P3 Tips mobile app or at omahacrimestoppers.org.

